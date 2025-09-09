Alia Bhatt congratulates Anuparna Roy for her win at Venice Film Festival

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Actor Alia Bhatt has congratulated filmmaker Anuparna Roy for her best director win at the Venice International Film Festival.

Roy became the first Indian to win the award in the Orizzonti section at the festival for her debut feature "Songs of Forgotten Trees".

Bhatt shared a sweet message for Roy on her Eternal Sunshines Productions Instagram handle on Monday.

"A huge congratulations to Anuparna Roy for her win at Venice for Songs of Forgotten Trees. What a beautiful moment for Indian cinema".

Bhatt reposted the story on her own Instagram account and added, "Historic. Congratulations @annieroy09".

"Songs of Forgotten Trees" was presented by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

The film premiered in the festival’s prestigious Orizzonti Competition section and is produced by Bibhanshu Rai, Romil Modi and Ranjan Singh, the cast also includes Bhushan Shimpi, Ravi Maan, Pritam Pilania and Lovely Singh.

Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love and War" alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor as well as Yash Raj Films' next "Spyverse" film "Alpha" with Sharvari.