Alia Bhatt congratulates Diljit Dosanjh on Emmy nomination

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Bollywood star Alia Bhatt congratulated popular Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh for his International Emmy Awards nomination for his performance in the acclaimed film "Amar Singh Chamkila".

Featuring Dosanjh in the role of a Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was shot dead in 1988, aged 27, the film also starred Parineeti Chopra. It was directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Dosanjh earned a nomination in the best performance by an actor category. The film also earned another nomination, securing a spot in the TV movie/mini-series category.

Bhatt, who co-starred with the actor in the 2016 film "Udta Punjab", shared a post on her Instagram story on Saturday. "Congrats @diljitdosanjh and the team behind this gem! Shining bright indeed," she wrote.

In the best actor category, Dosanjh will be competing against David Mitchell for “Ludwig” (United Kingdom), Oriol Pla for “Yo, adicto” (Spain), and Diego Vasquez for “One Hundred Years of Solitude” (Colombia).

Released in April 2024, "Amar Singh Chamkila" garnered positive response from the audience and was also lauded for his songs.

Actors Kulwinder Kaur, Nisha Bano, Anjum Batra, Kumud Mishra and Rahul Mittra. PTI SMR ATR SMR ATR ATR ATR