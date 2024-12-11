Alia Bhatt congratulates Payal Kapadia for twin Golden Globe nominations: History is yours

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has applauded Payal Kapadia after her acclaimed film "All We Imagine As Light" was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards.

The Malayalam-Hindi film, which marks Kapadia's feature directorial debut, is nominated for Best Motion Picture Non-English Language and the Best Direction - Motion Picture at the upcoming awards.

Bhatt shared a video clip of Hollywood star Mindy Kaling announcing "All We Imagine..." as one of the nominees in the Best Direction - Motion Picture category.

"History is yours! @payalkapadiafilm @allweimagineaslightfilm," she captioned the announcement video on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

The official Instagram page of "All We Imagine..." re-shared Bhatt's post on the platform.

The film, an official India-French co-production, charted history by becoming the first Indian title from India to win the Grand Prix Award at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

It follows two nurses Prabha (Kani Kusruti) and Anu (Divya Prabha) from Kerala navigating life and love in Mumbai along with their friend and cook Parvaty (Chhaya Kadam).

"All We Imagine...", which released in November in India after releasing in Kerala a month ago, is set to re-release in select cinemas on December 13.

"Coming back this Friday in select cinemas!" wrote Kapadia after an X user urged her to re-release the movie in theatres.

Rana Daggubati's production banner Spirit Media has distributed "All We Imagine..." across Indian theatres. PTI RDS RDS BK BK