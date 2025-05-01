Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and SRK: Stars shine bright at WAVES 2025

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and other celebrities on Thursday brought the glamour quotient to the inaugural WAVES summit here.

The four-day event, which aims to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment and digital innovation by bringing together creators, start ups, industry leaders and policy-makers from across the world, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Deepika turned up at the summit in a custom-made two-piece salwar suit outfit by celebrity designer Masaba Gupta.

"@deepikapadukone in custom @houseofmasaba.. Deepika wears a handwoven cotton set featuring our ‘Paan Phool’ & ‘Son Vriksha’ motif in delicate hand embroidery," Masaba posted on Instagram.

With her outfit, Alia celebrated Maharashtra Day, which commemorates the formation of the state in 1960. She wore a Paithani sari, draped in Maharashtrian style.

The actor arrived with husband and "Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva" co-star Ranbir Kapoor, who was dressed in a bandhgala suit.

Shah Rukh wore a sleek black jacket and pants, while Aamir Khan opted for a traditional black bandhgala and paired it with matching pants.

Akshay Kumar, who moderated one of the earlier sessions at WAVES 2025, was dressed in a brown suit.

Saif Ali Khan arrived in a white three-piece ensemble outfit. He wore a maroon Nehru jacket, while his daughter, actor Sara Ali Khan was dressed in an ivory salwar-suit.

Shahid Kapoor, dressed in an all-white suit, was accompanied by entrepreneur wife Mira Rajput, who complimented him with a cherry red outfit.

Veteran actor Hema Malini was seen in a yellow silk sari, while Nimrat Kaur opted for a regal purple sari.

The World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) will integrate films, OTT, gaming, comics, digital media, AI, AVGC-XR, broadcasting, and emerging tech, and seek to present itself as a comprehensive showcase of India's media and entertainment prowess.

The summit aims to unlock a USD 50 billion market by 2029, expanding India's footprint in the global entertainment economy.