Alia Bhatt leaves for Cannes Film festival

New Delhi: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is on her way to France to attend the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

The actor is set to make her Cannes red carpet debut this year as the global ambassador for beauty brand L'Oreal Paris, which is celebrating its 28th anniversary at the gala.

"Off we go @lorealparis," she wrote on Friday in the caption of her Instagram Story, along with a plane emoji.

According to videos circulating on social media, Alia is entering the airport wearing a beige blazer, white top and a pair of denims. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses.

The Cannes Film Festival will conclude on May 24.