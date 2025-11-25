Alia Bhatt, Naseeruddin Shah and others mourn demise of Dharmendra

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) "A legend who lit up every frame" and "an icon who defined an era", wrote celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Naseeruddin Shah and Preity Zinta, among others, as they remembered late Bollywood actor Dharmendra.

Known for several films such as "Sholay", "Chupke Chupke", "Satyakam", "Dost" and "Seeta Aur Geeta", the actor died on Monday, aged 89.

Alia, who shared the screen with Dharmendra in Karan Johar's 2023 directorial "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani", uploaded a picture from the film and wrote, "A legend who lit up every frame... and every heart. You will be missed, Dharam ji" on her Instagram story on Monday evening.

Preity addressed Dharmendra as "one of the biggest superstars and a legend of Indian cinema" in a lengthy Instagram post.

"What do you say about a man that was all heart, so loving, so compassionate & one of the biggest superstars & a legend of Indian cinema. When I didn’t know him I loved him and when I met him I loved him even more. Words fail me as I feel sadness creep into my heart. I will miss you beyond words Dharam Ji." "Thank you for always being so kind, and for being so generous and loving to me. Thank you for entertaining us and for uplifting others around you. You lit up so many lives. There will never be another like you. Rest in peace," she wrote.

Naseeruddin shared a poster from the 1985 film "Ghulami", where he co-starred with the late actor and called it a "privilege" to have worked with him.

"This was the first time I met the great man himself, I was privileged to work with him on two other projects besides this one. A Dharmendra sized hole is impossible to fill. I treasure the affection I received from him. Not everyone can claim a 60-year-long thoroughly deserved stardom. May he rest in eternal peace. Aameen," he wrote.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal said his legacy will continue to "inspire generations of artists and audiences".

"Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Dharmendra ji. An icon who defined an era, his legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists and audiences," she wrote.

Kirron Kher wrote, "Dharamji has gone. The wonderful, vibrant all weather hero of ours. I was privileged to act with him in 'Apne'. Also did a season of IGT with him. He was so natural, humorous , and warm. So beloved by all. Rest in peace dear Dharamji. Thank you for the memories. You will be missed." Mahima Chaudhry said, "Dharamji, mumma and me… my mother’s biggest crush.. this was my moms greatest moments sitting next to you.. it’s so painful to say good bye but you had a life that was truly celebrated.. you were synonymous with handsome.. dancing with you on our tour in America in the 2000s to all your iconic songs was one of my life’s greatest achievements.. a massive mega star.. the only thing we likely shared was our jaat blood, you made our jaat community so proud.. you were so loved, you will be truly missed Sir, the one and only DHARAMJI." Jacqueline Fernandez uploaded Dharmendra's post on her Instagram story. "Your journey gave Indian cinema some of its most cherished memories, sir. Your presence will be missed, but your impact will stay forever. May your soul rest in peace," she wrote.

Remo Dsouza posted pictures with Dharmendra. "Every legend leaves behind two stories—the ones on screen, and the ones we hold in our hearts. With Dharmendra ji, both were extraordinary. Honoured to have witnessed the man behind the myth," he said.

Kartik Aaryan wrote, "From a small village of Punjab to the silver screen, you have shown the world what it means to dream big. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations. Thank you Sir, for the unforgettable memories at the movies." PTI ATR ATR ATR