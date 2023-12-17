Alia Bhatt on dealing with anxiety: I just try and be aware of my triggers

Mumbai: Actor-producer Alia Bhatt on Sunday said it took her a long time to identify her anxiety triggers and she tries to be aware of these precursors to manage her day-to-day life better.

In an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram, the 30-year-old fielded questions from her fans and followers.

When a user asked how she deals with anxiety, Alia said, "We all have certain things that might trigger our anxiety – for example, I find myself getting very worked up with any sudden change or a situation I have no control over, but it took me a long while to understand that."

"So prior to any of these moments, I just try and be aware of it and if it's too much, I allow myself to check out and feel the way I feel. Trying to control how you feel sometimes does more harm than good. Also speak to someone who you can trust! It helps!" she added.

This is not the first time the actor talked about her mental health.

In another AMA session in August, Alia had shared that she relies on the 'five senses technique' -- focusing on something one can see, hear, touch, smell and taste -- to cope with an anxiety attack.

Another user asked how she dealt with separation anxiety. The National Award winner shares 13-month-old daughter Raha with husband, "Brahmastra" co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

"It is never easy leaving her. But I guess that will take a while to change. Knowing she's with family even when I am away makes me feel less guilty somehow," she said.

Lately, Alia said she has been a bit overwhelmed and preoccupied, adding "but... gratitude in my heart genuinely on a daily basis".

She is currently shooting for "Jigra", directed by Vasan Bala.