New Delhi: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has been honoured with the Golden Globes Horizon Award at the fifth edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Bhatt, the star of movies such as "Raazi", "Gangubai Kathiawadi", "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" and Hollywood title "Heart of Stone", was honoured at a ceremony alongside Tunisian actor Hend Sabry, who was felicitated with the Omar Sharif Award.

“We are honoured to present the Omar Sharif Award to Hend Sarby, a truly iconic performer and humanitarian whose body of work reflects the depth, power, and global impact of Arab cinema, while paying tribute to Omar’s remarkable legacy as a pioneering Egyptian artist,” said Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes.

"We are equally thrilled to recognise and celebrate Alia Bhatt with the Golden Globes Horizon Award, celebrating her exceptional contributions to international cinema and the continued rise of the Middle East as a dynamic and influential hub for film and television on a global stage.” The two honours celebrate creative excellence across the Middle East, Asia and North Africa.

The Omar Sharif Award, named after the legendary Egyptian actor and three-time Golden Globe winner known for classics such as "Lawrence of Arabia" and "Doctor Zhivago", recognises artists whose work reflects his enduring legacy and impact on world cinema.

The Horizon Award is presented to an emerging creative force whose rapid rise is shaping both regional and international screen culture.

“This is an honour to be recognised by the Golden Globes and I am grateful for the opportunity to speak for a new generation of aspiring performers and women who are making a difference in film and television around the world,” Bhatt, 32, said.

“At a time when global voices are coming together to tell more inclusive and impactful stories, this recognition feels especially meaningful," she added.

Sabry, whose career spans Tunisia, Egypt and international productions, is celebrated for her roles in films such as "The Yacoubian Building", "Scheherazade", "Tell Me a Story", and "Asmaa".

“I am deeply honored to receive a prestigious award named after one of the true legends of cinema from this part of the world. My career has been devoted to uplifting women with complex stories and I am thrilled to be sharing this Golden Globes stage with Alia Bhatt, one of the next generation’s brightest and most talented stars.

"It’s a significant moment for women in our industry and I am so pleased to be part of the Golden Globes’ enduring history," Sabry said.

Jomana Al-Rashid, chairwoman of the Red Sea Film Foundation, said the collaboration with the Golden Globes marked a milestone in elevating filmmakers from Asia, Africa and the Arab world to global platforms.

"This is a landmark moment, and it is a privilege to come together in honoring Hend Sabry and Alia Bhatt — two exceptional actors whose work continues to shape the screen industry," she added.