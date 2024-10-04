Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's 'Alpha' to release on Christmas 2025

Mumbai: "Alpha", Yash Raj Films’ next Spy Universe movie starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, will be released in theatres on December 25, 2025, the studio announced on Friday.

Billed as the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film, the movie is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed the banner's Netflix series "The Railway Men".

"On Christmas 2025, #ALPHA will rise! Get ready for an action-packed holiday… 25th Dec, 2025. @aliaabhatt @sharvari @shivrawail #YRFSpyUniverse," YRF posted on Instagram.

"Alpha" will see the actors join the spy franchise, which already boasts of blockbuster titles such as "Pathaan", "Tiger" and "War".

The YRF Spy Universe was launched back in 2012 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's "Ek Tha Tiger". Its success spawned two sequels -- "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017) and "Tiger 3" (2023).

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's "War" released in 2019, which was followed by 2023's "Pathaan", starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Besides "Alpha", "War 2", featuring Hrithik and NTR Jr, "Pathaan 2" with Shah Rukh, and "Tiger vs Pathaan", starring Salman and Shah Rukh are in the banner's pipeline.