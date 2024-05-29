Alia, Priyanka, Kareena and many Bollywood celebrities stand in solidarity with Palestine

New Delhi: Prominent Indian celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, have shown solidarity with Palestine after an Israeli airstrike on a camp in Rafah killed 45 people.

Israel has faced condemnation for the strikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah that local health officials said killed at least 45 Palestinians, including displaced people living in tents that were engulfed by fire on Sunday.

Alia posted a story on Instagram with an image that read, “All children deserve love. All children deserve safety. All children deserve peace. All children deserve life. And all mothers deserve to be able to give their children those things." "#AllEyesOnRafah," she wrote alongside the post.

Kareena, who was announced the national ambassador of UNICEF India earlier this month, shared an image by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) post, stating, “Images of burned children and families emerging from bombed tents in Rafah shocks us all. The reported killing of children sheltering in makeshift tents is unconscionable. For over seven months, we’ve witnessed this tragedy unfold, resulting in thousands of children killed or injured.

The post further called for an "immediate ceasefire" and the "unconditional release of all hostages" as well as "an end to the senseless killing of children".

Richa shared a reel by a news outlet that claimed that Israel is "guilty of settler colonial genocide".

"Anyone still supporting Israel is guilty of murdering literal babies," it added.

Priyanka and many other celebs, including Sonam Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Atlee, Vir Das, Dia Mirza, Triptii Dimri, Shilpa Rao, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, shared a picture going viral on Instagram with words "All Eyes On Rafah" embossed on it.

The Israeli strike caused widespread outrage, including from some of Israel's closest allies. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was the result of a "tragic mishap".