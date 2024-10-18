Alicia Silverston joins Yorgos Lanthimos's next film 'Bugonia'

Los Angeles, Oct 18 (PTI) Actor Alicia Silverstone is the latest addition to the cast of filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos' next feature film "Bugonia".

Silverstone, best known for her performance in 1995 movie “Clueless”, will star alongside Lanthimos' frequent collaborator Emma Stone as well as Jesse Plemons, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

The actor had also appeared in a minor role in the Greek director's 2017 absurdist thriller "The Killing of a Sacred Deer".

"Bugonia" is a remake of South Korean sci-fi comedy "Save the Green Planet". Will Tracy, who has worked on the popular show "Succession" as well as Ralph Fiennes-starrer "The Menu", has penned the script.

The movie follows two conspiracy-obsessed young men who kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth.

“Bugonia” was developed by “Parasite” producer CJ ENM with filmmaker Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen at Square Peg.

Lanthomis, Aster and Knudson are producing the project with Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe for Element Pictures, Stone for Fruit Tree, and Miky Lee and Jerry Kyoungboum Ko for CJ ENM.

Focus Features will release the film in the US theatres on November 7, 2025, with Universal Pictures distributing internationally. CJ ENM will release the movie in South Korea. PTI RB RB