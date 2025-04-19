Alicia Silverstone to reprise her 'Clueless' role in sequel series

Los Angeles, Apr 19 (PTI) Actor Alicia Silverstone, who played the character of Cher Horowitz in the 1995 film "Clueless", is set to reprise her role in the upcoming sequel series at Peacock.

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the show, which will be the follow-up to the romantic drama, is currently in development.

The plot details are being kept under wraps.

Directed by Amy Heckerling, the original film also featured Paul Rudd and Brittany Murphy. The film turned into a massive box office success and also emerged as a cult classic over the years.

It featured Silverstone as Cher, a privileged Beverly Hills high school student and was loosely based on Jane Austen’s 1815 novel, “Emma”.

The upcoming series is written by Jordan Weiss, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.