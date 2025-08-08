Alicia Silverstone updates on ‘Clueless’ TV show: “Really excited”

Los Angeles, Aug 8 (PTI) “Clueless” star Alicia Silverstone says the TV spin-off of her film is in “baby stages” but she's very excited.
In 1995, Amy Heckerling’s “Clueless” starring Silverstone and Paul Rudd emerged as a mainstay coming-of-age comedy.
Loosely based on Jane Austen’s novel “Emma”, the film sees Silverstone’s Cher reckon with her privileged childhood by attempting goodwill and self-improvement. Still plagued by jealousy and confusion, Cher must realise true fulfilment lies within authenticity.
During an appearance on TODAY, Silverstone discussed the importance of “Clueless” and its legacy in popular culture, asserting that the television show aims to honour it.
"I think we’re going to try really hard. The goal is to make it honor what everyone loves about ‘Clueless’ and Cher. So we want to honor that, but also bring something fresh and new to it,” she said.
The actress remained tight-lipped about the progress, saying, “We’re in baby stages right now." Regarded as a classic teen comedy, “Clueless” is not only a quintessential film, but also indelibly influenced fashion and aesthetics in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
An older TV adaptation of “Clueless” ran from 1996 to 1999, with Rachel Blanchard as Cher.
Entertainment news outlet Deadline announced the new "Clueless" TV series on April 17, which would see Silverstone reprise Cher's role.