Alison Brie to play Evil-Lyn in live-action 'Masters of the Universe' movie

Los Angeles: "GLOW" star Alison Brie is the latest addition to the cast of the upcoming live-action feature film "Masters of the Universe", which comes from Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films.

The project is based on Mattel's famous toy line that spawned a successful animated TV series in 1983 as well as a 1987 film starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man.

According to Variety, Brie will play supervillain Evil-Lyn in the movie, starring Nicholas Galitzine as the lead hero He-Man.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, it is known that the story follows Prince Adam of Eternia, who transforms into the muscular He-Man.

"With the help of his magical Power Sword, the hero is tasked with defending his home planet from the evil sorcerer Skeletor. Evil-Lyn is Skeletor's second-in-command and wields a magic wand topped with a crystal orb," read the synopsis.

Travis Knight, known for “Kubo and the Two Strings” and “Bumblebee”, is on board to direct “Masters of the Universe”, which has long been under development.

Chris Butler penned the screenplay, following initial drafts written by David Callaham and Aaron and Adam Nee. Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner, Escape Artists Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch are attached as producers.

Also starring Camila Mendes as Teela, captain of the royal guard and at times love interest of He-Man, “Masters of the Universe” is slated for a June 5, 2026 release.