All roads led to Zomaland this season with a whopping footfall of over 120,000 attendees

New Delhi: Zomato Live concluded its highly anticipated 4th season of Zomaland, a celebration of food and entertainment, across 8 cities in India. The festival drew in over 120,000 attendees, showcasing a diverse range of cuisine, live performances, and immersive experiences.
Throughout the season, Zomaland featured 4380 dishes and over 15 beverages from 438 food and beverage brands, both established and upcoming. Attendees had the opportunity to indulge their taste buds with international and local flavors, curated to satisfy every palate.
The festival's entertainment lineup was equally impressive, with 98 musicians and comedians taking the stage across the cities. Renowned artists like Jay Sean, Juggy D, Ritviz, and comedians including Biswa and Atul Khatri entertained the crowds with electrifying performances and hilarious anecdotes.
Reflecting on his experience, King expressed his enjoyment performing at Zomaland, emphasizing the electrifying energy of the crowd. Jay Sean echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the special feeling of hearing fans sing along to his songs.
Zomaland wasn't just about food and entertainment; it was a carnival of sights and sounds. The iconic Ferris wheel stood tall as a landmark of the festival, while attendees immersed themselves in carnival games and captured the vibrant atmosphere with selfies.
The festival also catered to various interests, with offerings like the "Table for Everyone" by Black & White Ginger Ale, beauty pop-ups, and makeup stations. Zomalanders savored the experience, creating memories that would last a lifetime.
Zeenah Vilcassim, CEO of Zomato Live, expressed her satisfaction with the success of the 4th season, emphasizing the platform's commitment to delivering a bigger and better experience each year. Looking ahead, Vilcassim hinted at plans to make the next season even more immersive and unforgettable.
Overall, Zomaland Season 4 left a lasting impression, bringing together food enthusiasts and entertainment seekers for a memorable celebration of India's culinary and cultural diversity.