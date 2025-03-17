'All We Imagine As Light', 'Santosh' actor Shahana Goswami win big at Asian Film Awards

Los Angeles: Payal Kapadia's "All We Imagine As Light", "Santosh" star Shahana Goswami and its director Sandhya Suri won top honours at the Asian Film Awards 2025.

The 18th edition of the awards took place on Sunday at the Xiqu Centre in the West Kowloon Cultural District, Hong Kong.

The Asian Film Awards shared the winners list on its official website.

"All We Imagine As Light" went on to win the Best Film award. It was in the competition alongside "Black Dog" (China), "Exhuma" (South Korea), "Teki Cometh" (Japan) and "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" (Hong Kong).

Goswami was named the Best Actress for her role in "Santosh", which also won Suri the trophy of Best New Director.

"All We Imagine As Light", an official India-French co-production, charted history by becoming the first Indian title from India to win the Grand Prix Award at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

The widely-feted Malayalam-Hindi movie follows two nurses Prabha (Kani Kusruti) and Anu (Divya Prabha) from Kerala navigating life and love in Mumbai along with their friend and cook Parvaty (Chhaya Kadam).

“Santosh” revolves around a newly widowed housewife (Goswami) as she inherits her late husband’s job as a police constable and becomes embroiled in the investigation of a young girl’s murder. It is a joint production of India, United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

Other nominees in the Best Actress category were: Kani Kusruti ("All We Imagine..."), Sylvia Chang ("Daughter’s Daughter"), Kawai Yuumi ("Desert of Namibia"), and Kim Go-eun ("Exhuma").

Suri, a British-Indian filmmaker, bested Yamanaka Yoko ("Desert of Namibia"), Sora Neo ("Happyend"), Dong Zijian ("My Friend An Delie"), and Truong Minh Quý ("Viêt and Nam") in the Best New Director category.