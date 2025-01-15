'All We Imagine As Light', 'Santosh' in running for BAFTAs

London, Jan 15 (PTI) Payal Kapadia directed Golden Globe Awards contender 'All We Imagine as Light' on Wednesday bagged another nomination, this time in the 'Film Not the English Language' category for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards 2025.

Advertisment

The Cannes Film Festival Grand Prix 2024 winning profound tale of urban migration and dislocation will compete against Mexican thriller 'Emilia Perez', Portuguese drama 'Ainda Estou Aqui' (I’m Still Here), Irish comedy-drama 'Kneecap' and Iranian crime-drama 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig'.

Meanwhile, London-based filmmaker Sandhya Suri has been nominated for a BAFTA in the 'Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer' for her Uttar Pradesh set police thriller 'Santosh' – which is also in the running for an Oscar nomination as the UK's entry to the Academy Awards.

Suri goes head-to-head with fellow British Indian filmmaker, Dev Patel, for his directorial debut ‘Monkey Man’ in the same category.

Advertisment

Another London-based Indian-origin filmmaker Karan Kandhari is competing in the same category for his dark comedy ‘Sister Midnight’, starring Radhika Apte.

British actor David Tennant is due to host the annual awards ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall on February 16. Papal thriller 'Conclave' leads this year’s race, in the running for 12 awards – including best film, best director, best actor for Ralph Fiennes, and best supporting actress for Isabella Rossellini.

The Spanish-language musical 'Emilia Perez', which tells the story of a Mexican cartel boss who undergoes gender affirmation surgery, is a close send with 11 BAFTA nominations.

Advertisment

'The Brutalist', an epic drama starring Adrien Brody as a Hungarian architect attempting to build a life in the US after the Second World War, has nine nominations, with seven nominations each for 'Wicked', 'Anora', and 'Dune: Part Two'.

“The film industry has delivered in spades once again. We look forward to acknowledging this amazing body of work at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards,” said Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA.

Sara Putt, Chair of BAFTA, added: “From a total of 235 films entered, we are delighted to announce 42 extraordinary and creatively ambitious films that have been nominated. The skills on display from creative and technical practitioners across the board are phenomenal.” Anna Higgs, Chair of the BAFTA Film Committee, noted that 14 of the 24 nominees in the performance categories are receiving their first BAFTA film nomination, with as many as 12 of the nominated films directed by women.

Advertisment

“The selection of films is an incredible showcase of the very best in creative talent working in filmmaking today in Britain and globally,” said Higgs.

The BAFTAs kick off the awards season for the year, often setting the tone for the upcoming Golden Globes and Oscars in Hollywood. PTI AK PY PY PY