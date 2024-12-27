‘All We Imagine As Light’ to make OTT debut on Disney+ Hotstar on Jan 3

Mumbai, Dec 27 (PTI) Filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s critically-acclaimed feature film “All We Imagine as Light” is set to release digitally on Disney+ Hotstar from January 3, 2025, the streaming platform announced Friday.

Advertisment

The widely-loved film had a limited theatrical release in September in India. “Baahubali” star Rana Daggubati had acquired the exclusive rights to distribute the Malayalam-Hindi film in India.

Kapadia said she is thrilled about the love “All We Imagine as Light” has received from all quarters.

“After a successful theatrical run, I am happy that it will now be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar. I am very excited now to share it with a wider audience,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

Advertisment

Rohan Lavsi, Head - Hindi Movies Entertainment, JioStar, said they are proud to bring “All We Imagine As Light” to the audiences of Disney+ Hotstar.

“This film is a celebration of Indian cinema, talent, and the strength of human spirit. Payal Kapadia’s brilliant direction coupled with the stellar performances makes this masterpiece a powerful and emotionally charged film. The universal themes of love, resilience, and identity have made it an internationally beloved film,” Lavsi said.

The film, which scripted history by becoming the first Indian movie to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes in May, has been garnering awards and nominations like the Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture Non-English Language and the Best Direction - Motion Picture, was named the Best International Film by New York Film Critics Circle and won an award in the same category at the Gotham Awards.

Advertisment

“All We Imagine As Light” explores the intertwined lives of two Malayali nurses in Mumbai —Prabha (Kani Kusruti), a straitlaced woman yearning for her absent husband, and Anu (Divya Prabha), her outgoing roommate entangled in a forbidden love affair. Through their friendship, the film captures themes of love, identity, and the contradictions of life in the city. It also features Chhaya Kadam in a pivotal role.

Kusruti said she had a great time working on the movie and is thrilled that it will be available to viewers on Disney+ Hotstar.

“When I read the script, what struck me most was the profound self-discovery and quiet transformation of Prabha. Working with Payal was a serendipitous experience. She creates a nurturing workspace where everyone can grow, while listening intently and helping us discover our characters with care,” the actor said.

Advertisment

Prabha said the movie holds a special place in her heart.

“Stepping into Anu’s shoes was both thrilling and unfamiliar. Through her story, I understood the beauty of living in the moment and discovering love, hope, and freedom without constraints. Payal’s clarity created a sense of security for me. Her deep attention to detail allowed me to fully immerse myself in the character. ‘All We Imagine as Light’ holds a piece of my heart,” Prabha said.

Kadam said it has been rewarding to be part of the movie.

Advertisment

“Playing Parvaty was an emotional journey for me. All We Imagine As Light speaks to the quiet strength that so many women embody, even when the odds are stacked against them. To be part of a story that uplifts these voices has been truly rewarding. I hope audiences all across the country enjoy the film.” PTI KKP BK BK