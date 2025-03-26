'All We Imagine As Light' wins best feature, Diljit Dosanjh is best actor at Critics Choice Awards

New Delhi: Payal Kapadia's acclaimed directorial "All We Imagine As Light" emerged as the best feature film winner at the 7th Critics Choice Awards.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh won best actor award for his role in "Amar Singh Chamkila", whereas, Darshana Rajendran turned best actress for her performance in "Paradise", according to a press release.

Other winners include Ravi Kishan as best supporting actor for "Laapataa Ladies" and Kani Kusruti, who won best supporting actress for "Girls Will Be Girls".

"I dedicate this award to 'Amar Singh Chamkila' and to Imtiaz sir, who brought this beautiful film to life. I just had the chance to be a part of it was entirely Imtiaz sir’s hard work. A big thank you to the entire cast and crew of the film," Dosanjh said.

Kapadia, who also won the Best director award, expressed her gratitude for another acknowledgement.

"This year has been filled with incredible films, and it means so much to be among such inspiring filmmakers. The awards hold a special place in my heart, as so many critics have been wonderfully supportive of 'All We Imagine as Light'.

Thank you for supporting our film every step of the way.” "Poacher", the drama series from Richie Mehta, won best web series and got Nimisha Sajayan, the lead actor of the project a best actress award in the web series category. Barun Sobti took the best actor in web series award for his work in "Raat Jawaan Hai".

"It’s an honour to have our series ‘Poacher’ be awarded by the critics, as it was a series made with immense love and passion, by so many, to honour the guardians of all species, who themselves are never recognised," Mehta said on the win.

Among others, Shivkumar V. Panicker won best editing award for "Kill", Anand Ekarshi got best writing award for "Aattam" and Ranabir Das for best cinematography in "All We Imagine As Light".