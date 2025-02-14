Allahbadia remarks: Minister Shelar asks cultural affairs dept to probe obscene programmes

Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Friday asked officials of his department to investigate shows that promote obscenity and are selling tickets without the approval of the Theatre Inspection Board.

The directive comes in the backdrop of the furore caused by controversial remarks made by Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, in a digital programme, a statement from the minister's office said.

Police in Mumbai and Assam are probing the matter related to 'India's Got Latent', which hit the headlines on Monday after Allahbadia made crass remarks about parents and sex.

The statement said Shelar has also received multiple complaints about a similar programme in Marathi called "Kandepohe".

In a meeting of the cultural affairs department held in Mantralaya, the state secretariat in south Mumbai, Shelar asked officials to initiate immediate probe into the matter. PTI MR BNM