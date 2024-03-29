Allison Janney boards cast of ‘A Simple Favor 2’

Los Angeles, Mar 29 (PTI) Hollywood actor Allison Janney has joined the cast of "A Simple Favor 2", the sequel to the 2018 black comedy.

Actors Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively and director Paul Feig are returning for the sequel, which is expected to commence shooting this spring and will debut on streaming service Prime Video.

Elena Sofia Ricci, Michele Morrone, Elizabeth Perkins, Alex Newell, Taylor Ortega and Lorenzo de Moor have also joined the cast of the follow-up, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

The first movie, based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Darcey Bell, featured Kendrick as Stephanie Smothers, a small town vlogger who tries to solve the disappearance of her mysterious and elegant friend Emily Nelson, played by Blake Lively.

In "A Simple Favor 2", Stephanie and Emily head to the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman.

"Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square," the official plotline read.

Actors Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Ian Ho and Kelly McCormack reprising their roles in the sequel.

Jessica Sharzer, who penned the initial movie, returned to write the sequel, with Feig and Laeta Kalogridis also contributing to the script.

Feig and Laura Fischer will produce "A Simple Favor 2" for Feigco Entertainment, with Sharzer serving as executive producer.

The project is a co-production between Amazon MGM Studios and Lionsgate.

Janney, who won an Oscar for her performance in "I, Tonya", currently stars in Apple TV+ series “Palm Royale”. She will be next seen in season two of Netflix's “The Diplomat”. PTI ATR RB