Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt and others celebrate Dussehra

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Celebrities including Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt and Sonali Bendre, among others, extended their wishes on social media on the occasion of Dussehra festival.

Arjun shared a poster on his Instagram story on Thursday and wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy Dussehra filled with triumph, happiness and prosperity. #HappyDussehra." Bhatt also shared a story. The caption read, "May goodness always win. Happy Dussehra".

Chitrangada Singh uploaded a series of her pictures on the occasion and wrote, "May we all find the love and light. Dussehre ke shubkamnaye".

Bendre said, "May Lord Ram's blessings guide us toward brighter days and happy beginnings. Happy Dussehra." Anil Kapoor wrote, "Happy Dussehra. May Dussehra bring victory of good over evil, filling our lives with peace, joy, prosperity." Rajpal Yadav called the festival a "celebration of triumph of light over darkness". "Happy Dussehra. Celebrate the triumph of light over darkness. Have a joyous Dussehra," he said.

Rajkummar Rao also wished his fans and followers by uploading a poster on his Instagram story. "Happy Dussehra. Celebrate victory and new beginnings," he wrote.

Randeep Hooda said "Goodness and truth always finds its ways back".

"Happy Dussehra. On this auspicious day, let's remember: evil may look powerful, but it never lasts. Goodness and truth always finds its ways back. #HappyDussehra," he captioned, Arjun Kapoor said, "To strength, courage and endless new beginnings! Happy Dussehra everyone." Esha Deol wrote, "Happy Dussehra. May this festival of Dussehra usher in good fortune and prosperity in your life." Akshay Kumar also wished his fans with a post on his Instagram story. "Happy Dussehra," he wrote.

Rashmika Mandanna said, "Happy Dussehra. Keep faith, stay kind and keep moving forward with courage." Bobby Deol wrote, "Happy Dussehra. May positivity and goodness always prevail in our lives. Stay blessed." Triptii Dimri called for celebration of "courage, hope and goodness". "Celebrating courage, hope and goodness today! Happy Dussehra," she wrote.

Other celebrities, who extended their wishes were, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Urmila Matondkar, Sidharth Malhotra, and Vaani Kapoor among others. PTI ATR ATR ATR