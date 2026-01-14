New Delhi: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is officially collaborating with Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a big-budget feature film, the producers announced on Wednesday.

The yet-untitled movie will be produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar through the banner Mythri Movie Makers, which earlier produced Arjun's two blockbuster "Pushpa" movies.

"A Collaboration that will be Eternal in Indian Cinema. Icon Star @alluarjunonline X @lokesh.kanagaraj X @MythriOfficial X @anirudhofficial. Strive For Greatness," the studio posted on Instagram alongside an announcement video.

The movie, which will begin shooting later this year, will feature music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Besides this film, Arjun is also collaborating for an untitled movie with "Jawan" director Atlee. The film will also feature Deepika Padukone as the female lead.

Kanagaraj is best known for directing blockbusters such as "Kaithi", "Master", "Vikram", "Leo" and most recently "Coolie", starring Rajinikanth.