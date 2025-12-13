New Delhi: Telugu actor Allu Arjun penned a note on his social media praising Ranveer Singh-starrer "Dhurandhar", and called it a "brilliantly made film filled with fine performances, the finest technical aspects, and amazing soundtracks".

Directed by Aditya Dhar of "Uri: The Surgical Strike" fame, the film released in theatres on December 5 and also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.

Arjun shared a note on his X handle on Friday and also praised the star cast and the filmmaker.

"Just watched #Dhurandhar. A brilliantly made film filled with fine performances, the finest technical aspects, and amazing soundtracks. Magnetic presence by my brother @RanveerOfficial, he rocked the show with his versatility. Charismatic aura by #AkshayeKhanna ji, and the rock-solid presence of @duttsanjay ji, @ActorMadhavan garu, @rampalarjun garu, and all the other artists. Sweet presence by #SaraArjun as well," he wrote.

"Congratulations to the entire team - all the technicians, cast, crew, #JyotiDeshpande ji, and @jiostudios. Anddddd… of course, the captain of the ship, the brilliant and spectacular filmmaker @AdityaDharFilms garu. You nailed it as an ace filmmaker with full swag. I loved it! Just watch it and enjoy the show, guysss," he added.

The film revolves around an underworld saga following a network of criminals, informants and operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayals.

It is produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.