Allu Arjun lauds Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1': Mind-blowing film

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Telugu cinema star Allu Arjun penned a lengthy note on social media praising Rishab Shetty for his latest directorial "Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1" and said he was in a "trance" watching it.

Directed by Rishab, who features in the lead role in the film, "Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1" released on October 2 and is a prequel to the 2022 film "Kantara".

Produced under Hombale Films, the film also has Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram among others.

Arjun shared a post on his X handle on Friday and said Rishab has "excelled in every craft".

"Watched #Kantara last night. Wow, what a mind-blowing film. I was in a trance watching it. Kudos to @shetty_rishab garu for a one-man show as writer, director, and actor. He excelled in every craft," he wrote.

"Aesthetic performances by @rukminitweets garu, #Jayaram garu, @gulshandevaiah garu, and others. Brilliant work by the technicians…especially the music by @AJANEESHB garu, cinematography by #AravindSKashyap garu, art direction by @DharaniGange91 garu, and stunts by #ArjunRaj garu," he added.

The film has already earned over Rs 700 crore at the worldwide box office "Big congratulations to producer @VKiragandur garu and the entire @hombalefilms team. Honestly, words fall short to describe the experience. Lots of love, admiration, and respect," Arjun concluded.