Allu Arjun says he is deeply concerned about boy injured in theatre stampede

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Telugu star Allu Arjun on Sunday said he is "deeply concerned" about the young boy who was injured in a stampede at a cinema hall in Hyderabad during the premiere of his film "Pushpa 2: The Rule" and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Advertisment

The actor's statement came a day after he was released from jail following his arrest in connection with the death of the boy's mother in the December 4 stampede at the Sandhya Theatre.

While the 35-year-old woman died, her eight-year-old son was seriously injured as fans thronged the theatre to catch a glimpse of Arjun.

"I remain deeply concerned about young Sri Tej, who is under constant medical care after the unfortunate incident," Arjun said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Advertisment

The actor, who is currently out on interim bail, said he has been advised not to visit the boy and his family "due to the ongoing legal proceedings".

"My prayers remain with them and I remain committed to taking responsibility for addressing the medical and family needs. I wish him a speedy recovery, and I look forward to meeting him and his family at the earliest," Arjun said. PTI RDS DIV DIV