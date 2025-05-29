Allu Arjun selected as best leading actor for Gaddar award

Hyderabad, May 29 (PTI) 'Kalki 2898 AD' has won the best feature film award, while top Telugu actor Allu Arjun has been selected as the best leading actor for his performance in the film 'Pushpa 2' for the state government's Gaddar Telangana Film Awards (GTFA).

The winners of the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards-2024 were announced here on Thursday in 35 categories by the jury committee.

Nivetha Thomas won the best leading actress award for her role in '35 Chinna Katha Kadu'.

The awards are named after the late folk singer Gaddar. The awards would be presented on June 14 in Hyderabad.

Thanking the Telangana government for the prestigious honour, Allu Arjun in a post on 'X' said: "I am truly honoured to receive the first Best Actor award for #Pushpa2 at the #GaddarTelanganaFilmAwards 2024. All credit goes to my director Sukumar garu, my producers, and the entire Pushpa team. I dedicate this award to all my fans , your unwavering support continues to inspire me." Earlier, Allu Arjun was arrested after a woman died and her son was injured in a stampede during the screening of ‘Pushpa 2' last year.

The stampede occurred at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad on December 4, 2024 as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor during the 'Pushpa 2' premiere.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13, 2024 in connection with the stampede case and released from jail on December 14, 2024 after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail. He was granted regular bail later.

Allu Arjun and the makers of the film 'Pushpa' had extended financial assistance to the family of the boy. The Telangana government had also announced financial assistance to the family.