Allu Arjun thanks Andhra Pradesh government for approving 'Pushpa 2' ticket price hike

New Delhi: "Pushpa 2: The Rule" actor Allu Arjun has thanked the Andhra Pradesh government for approving the price hike of the tickets for the film, calling it a "progressive decision".

Arjun shared a post on his X handle on Monday evening for the same. "I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for approving the ticket hike. This progressive decision demonstrates your steadfast commitment to the growth and prosperity of the Telugu film industry," the post read.

The 42-year-old actor, who is set to return as labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj in the sequel to 2021’s Telugu blockbuster "Pushpa: The Rise", thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan of Andhra Pradesh.

"A special note of thanks to the Hon’ble @AndhraPradeshCM, Shri @ncbn garu, for his vision and unwavering encouragement to the industry. I also express my sincere thanks to the Hon’ble @APDeputyCMO, Shri @PawanKalyan garu, for his invaluable support in empowering the film industry, he concluded.

This comes after the tickets of his film "Pushpa 2:The Rule", which is slated to have its theatrical release on December 5 increased, making it the highest for a Telugu film.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film is directed by Sukumar and also features returning stars Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.