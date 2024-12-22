Allu Arjun urges fans to express feelings responsibly both online, offline

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Telugu cinema star Allu Arjun on Sunday appealed to his fans to not resort to any kind of abusive language or behaviour, both online and offline, amid fresh allegations against him in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case.

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the cinema hall in Hyderabad when thousands of fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of his recent release "Pushpa 2: The Rule".

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday alleged that Arjun visited the theatre during the film's screening despite police permission being denied, a charge that the actor denied.

On Sunday, Arjun shared a word of caution for his fans on social media.

"I appeal to all my fans to express their feelings responsibly, as always and not resort to any kind of abusive language or behavior both online and offline," he said in a statement posted on X.

"Misrepresenting as my fans with fake IDs and fake profiles, if someone indulges in abusive posts, strong action will be taken against them. I request the fans not to engage with such posts," the actor further said in the post.

Hours after Reddy slammed Arjun, the National Award winner refuted the allegations saying, it was not true, and in fact, the police were clearing the way for him and he reached the venue under their directions.

He, without referring to anyone, also dismissed the accusations that he held a roadshow waving to the crowd.

The eight-year-old boy, who is undergoing treatment at a private super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad after getting injured in the stampede, is maintaining his vital parameters well on his own without any external support of oxygen or inotropes, as reported on Saturday.

Following the incident on December 4, the city police registered a case against Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

The actor was arrested by the city police in connection with the death of the woman on December 13. The Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail on the same day and Arjun was released from a prison here on December 14 morning. PTI ATR SJR RDS RDS