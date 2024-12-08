Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' hits Rs 500 crore mark at global box office

New Delhi: Telugu star Allu Arjun's "Pushpa 2: The Rule" crossed Rs 500 crore mark at the global box office, continuing its phenomenal blockbuster run in cinemas.

Advertisment

Production banner Mythri Movie Makers, which has bankrolled the project, shared the movie's latest box office figures on social media, claiming that "Pushpa 2" has now become the fastest Indian film to hit the milestone.

"The biggest Indian film is a wildfire at the box office and is shattering records #Pushpa2TheRule is now the fastest Indian film to collect a gross of 500 crores worldwide," the studio posted on X on Saturday night.

THE BIGGEST INDIAN FILM is a WILDFIRE AT THE BOX OFFICE and is SHATTERING RECORDS 🔥🔥#Pushpa2TheRule is now THE FASTEST INDIAN FILM to collect a gross of 500 CRORES WORLDWIDE ❤️‍🔥#RecordRapaRapAA 🔥



RULING IN CINEMAS



Book your tickets now!

🎟️ https://t.co/tHogUVEOs1… pic.twitter.com/63hLxGB29d — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 7, 2024

Advertisment

The Sukumar-directed movie is a sequel to 2021's Telugu blockbuster "Pushpa: The Rise".

The second part, which released across the globe on Thursday with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam, debuted with a historic box office score of Rs 294 crore gross on day one.

Advertisment

It broke the record for the highest opening in the history of Indian cinema, which earlier belonged to SS Rajamouli's "RRR" (Rs 223.5 crore), followed by "Baahubali 2" (Rs 217 crore) and "Kalki 2898 AD" (Rs 175 crore).

The Hindi version of "Pushpa 2", whose trailer was launched by Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Patna last month, also smashed records as it earned Rs 72 crore net on day one, surpassing the opening day figure of Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 hit "Jawan", whose Hindi version had earned around Rs 65 crore on day one.

In the sequel, Arjun returns as labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj, alongside Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Advertisment

The original film, directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, was not only a commercial success, amassing over Rs 300 crore in India, but also established a strong fan base beyond the traditional Telugu base and it has only grown since then.