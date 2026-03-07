Allu Sirish marries Nayanika in Hyderabad

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Telugu actor Allu Sirish married his long-time girlfriend Nayanika in a star-studded wedding in Hyderabad.

Sirish, brother of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and son of prominent producer Allu Aravind, shared the news through his Instagram story, where he uploaded glimpses from the wedding.

The duo got married on March 6, the same date as Arjun married Sneha Reddy in 2011.

The actor opted for an ivory sherwani, which was adorned with intricate embroidery and added a matching dhoti.

Nayanika wore a light saree with shades of golden and pink and complemented it by adding statement jewellery.

Several actors, including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Varun Tej were among the attendees.

Sirish and Nayanika started dating in 2023 and got engaged on October 31, 2025. They shared the news with a social media post. PTI ATR ATR ATR