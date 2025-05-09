Always expected show like 'Suits LA' will come with some pressure: Bryan Greenberg

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) American actor Bryan Greenberg says the bar set by "Suits" was so high that he knew boarding the cast of its spin-off, "Suits LA", would come with its own set of challenges.

Greenberg, best known for "How to Make It in America", "One Tree Hill", and "The Mindy Project", plays a lawyer named Rick Dodson in the legal drama series which is currently streaming on JioHotstar in India.

"Suits", featuring Gabriel Macht as the charismatic attorney Harvey Specter and Patrick J Aams as his protege Mike Rose, had an ardent fan-following throughout its nine-season run on USA Network, starting 2011. The show became a worldwide phenomenon with its debut on Netflix in 2023.

According to Greenberg, audiences often go through an "adjustment period" when a show taking forward a popular franchise premieres.

"I always expected that when you join something that is so anticipated and the bar was set so high that it's going to come with some pressure... It's fair that the audience wants to see the original show that they loved.

"But I think what the audience understands is that while we have the DNA of the original show, the same writers, a lot of same directors and characters like Harvey Specter and Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) coming back, we are a whole new cast, a whole new story, a whole new setting. I would rather be a part of something that's anticipated than be a part of something that nobody cares about," the actor told PTI in an interview.

Set in Los Angeles, "Suits LA" follows Stephen Amell's Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.

"His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while we slowly unravel the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved," reads its official synopsis.

In the show, Greenberg plays Rick Dodson, who the actor describes as someone who is "highly ambitious and competitive".

"Trying to achieve their goals in a moral and an ethical way is very difficult in the land of Hollywood. As an actor all you want are obstacles. I have got tons of them with that setting and the character." Greenberg also revealed that he drew inspiration from his agent Matt Vioral to play Rick Dodson.

"My agent is a hardworking guy and Rick is too. He is the first one in the office and last one to leave, he doesn't win over his clients by wining and dining and schmoozing them.

"He is really doing the work going through the contract by understanding the needs of an artist and trying to execute their dreams, their visions so I kind of based my character on my own agent." The actor said he would also like original "Suit" characters Mike Ross and Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) to come back in the new series.

"I think it will be great... Fans are really going to appreciate it." Aaron Korsh, the man behind "Suits", serves as creator and executive producer on "Suits LA".

David Bartis, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, Anton Cropper, Genevieve Sparling, Rick Muirragui and Jon Cowan also executive produce the spin-off, which is backed by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. PTI RDS RB RB