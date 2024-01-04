Amala Paul, Jagat Desai to become parents

Mumbai: Actor Amala Paul is expecting her first child with husband, entrepreneur Jagat Desai.

Paul, known for her work in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films such as “Neelathamara”, “Mynaa”, “Deiva Thirumagal”, “Vettai” and “Pitta Kathalu”, shared the news in a post on Instagram on Wednesday evening.

The 32-year-old posted photos from her beach photoshoot with Desai and in one of them, she is seen flaunting her baby bump.

"Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you! #pregnant #pregnancy #maternity #mom #baby #love #comingsoon," Paul wrote in the caption.

Paul and Desai tied the knot in November 2023 in Kochi, Kerala. She was earlier married to filmmaker AL Vijay from 2014 to 2017.