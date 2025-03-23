Amanda Seyfried criticises 'Jennifer's Body's' marketing strategy, calls film 'perfect'

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Amanda Seyfried considers her starrer "Jennifer's Body" perfect and says it's the marketing team that "cheapened" it.

Seyfried co-starred Megan Fox in the 2009 horror-comedy. Directed by Karyn Kusama, the film failed at the box office but has emerged as a cult classic over the years. It was written by Diablo Cody.

"I can’t critique this movie. To me, it’s perfect. It’s got balls. Diablo Cody was outspoken and beautiful and smart and funny. We were expressing a certain angst in a very specific, comedic way in a very specific genre. The special effects were so incredible, there were stunts, there was everything you could want. If the critics criticize anything, it would be the marketing," she told GQ magazine.

The film revolved around Fox, a demonically possessed high school student who kills her male classmates and devours their flesh to survive. Amidst all this, her best friend Anita "Needy" Lesnicki (Seyfried) needs to find a way to end it.

The 39-year-old actor whose credits also include "Mean Girls" and "Les Miserables", said she loved her character in the film and would like to have a sequel to it.

"The marketing team cheapened it like it was just a gory romp. I think they ruined it, and I think Karyn and Diablo were a really good team. I love Needy. It was the first time I got to play nerdy, wearing the glasses. Megan got to turn into a demon, it was awesome. We all just had a lot of fun, so I want to celebrate it by doing a sequel," she added.

Seyfried will next star in a psychological thriller "The Housemaid", directed by Paul Feig.