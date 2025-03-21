Amanda Seyfried recalls getting role offer in Guardians of the Galaxy, reports Variety

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Amanda Seyfried says she was offered the role of Gamora in "Guardians of the Galaxy" but didn't proceed with it as she felt the Marvel film would tank at the box office.

Seyfried, 39, admitted she didn't want to have her first film with Marvel flop and wasn't up for an extensive makeup routine for the role which required her to have green skin.

The role eventually went to Zoe Saldana and the film turned out to be a hit, emerging as the third-highest-grossing film of 2014.

The actor spoke at the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast about it.

“I was really scared of the idea of being stuck and painted a different colour because of the amount of time (it takes). It was a giant opportunity. I had just met James in person.

He is wonderful. Someone said he didn’t remember but it’s true. I got the offer for it and I mulled over it for a couple of days," she said according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

“Let’s also remember that being a part of the first Marvel movie that bombs ain’t good for your career. I thought that because this was about a talking tree and a talking raccoon that it would be Marvel’s first bomb and me and Chris Pratt would never work again. I was wrong! But I was just being smart. It’s not brave," she added.

Besides, the actor didn't want to live in London for six months and wanted to be a part of another film with Seth MacFarlane, "A Million Ways to Die in the West".

"It felt like a good opportunity," Seyfried said she doesn't regret anything. "I don’t regret anything. I made that decision for myself. It was good for me then and it was good for me now." "A Million Ways to Die in the West" was released in the same year. Seyfried portrayed the role of Louise in the film.