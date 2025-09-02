Amanda Seyfried's 'The Testament of Ann Lee' receives standing ovation of 15 minutes at Venice

Los Angeles, Sep 2 (PTI) "The Testament of Ann Lee", headlined by Amanda Seyfried, has made a record at the ongoing Venice International Film Festival, after receiving a standing ovation for 15 minutes, during its screening.

Written and directed by Mona Fastvold, the historical drama had its premiere at the festival on Monday. Also starring Lewis Pullman, the film revolves around Ann Lee (Seyfried), the founding leader of the Shakers' religious sect in the 18th century. Pullman essays the role of Seyfried's brother, William Lee, in the film.

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the standing ovation for the film lasted for 15 minutes, becoming the longest ovation at the festival this year. Earlier, Guillermo del Toro's directorial "Frankenstein" was leading the record with its 13-minute-long ovation.

"I think people quite liked it," Seyfried told the outlet as she was leaving the theater post the screening.

Actors Thomasin McKenzie, Stacy Martin, Tim Blake Nelson, Christopher Abbott and Matthew Beard round off the cast of "The Testament of Ann Lee".

Filmmaker Brady Corbet, known for directing and writing the acclaimed period epic "The Brutalist", featuring Adrian Brody and Guy Pearce, co-wrote the film alongside Fastvold.

The Venice International Film Festival commenced on August 27 and will conclude on Saturday.