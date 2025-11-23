‘Amaran’ a proud feather on my shoulder, don’t feel burden of its success: Rajkumar Periasamy

Panaji, Nov 23 (PTI) Film director Rajkumar Periasamy says he feels overwhelmed by the love people have showered on his war drama movie “Amaran”, a war drama starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi.

The 2024 Tamil-language film, which served as the opening film of the Indian Panorama section of the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI), is based on the true story of Indian Army officer Major Mukund Varadarajan, played by Sivakarthikeyan.

The story, adapted from a chapter of the book "India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes", chronicles Varadarajan's journey from college to his military service in Kashmir, and the sacrifice that he makes during a counter-terrorism operation in 2014.

Pallavi essays the role of Mukund's wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese, who received the Ashoka Chakra award on behalf of her late husband.

“I don’t remember the process of ‘Amaran’, or the screenplay order. By the time I gave away the film from post production centers for the release until then I was carrying the film within me. Once, I gave it out, then the audience owns it and we are burden free. I don’t have the burden of success on me. I’ll wear ‘Amaran’ as a proud feather on my shoulder,” Periasamy, who made his debut with the 2017 Tamil film “Rangoon”, told PTI.

"Since, the time it was released the love that has been showered upon the film, cast and crew, and me, is overwhelming. When I look back, the process for the film was more than six to six-and-half years, so it took a lot of time, but it was worth-while,” he said.

The filmmaker further said he is glad viewers connected with the film for its true purpose -- telling the real-life story of a soldier who sacrificed his life for the country.

“Every time I receive an award or felicitation or I’m at a screening, I only think of the sacrifices made by our Indian army, soldiers, and the families of the soldiers,” Periasamy said.

The film, which released across the country on October 31, 2024, reportedly earned over Rs 300 crore at the box office. It is produced by veteran actor Kamal Haasan's banner Raaj Kamal Films International.

The filmmaker said he feels “blessed” to have had two exceptional performers -- Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan -- leading the film.

“I wrote the film during lockdown. There’s a scene where Indu walks on the stage wearing a sari, until then she is tomboyish. While I was writing the sari scene, I only thought of Sai Pallavi as a character, I didn’t know if she would agree to it. But she said yes after I gave her the narration,” Periasamy said.

For the role of Varadarajan, Sivakarthikeyan was the only actor who came to the director's mind.

“Both Siva and I knew each other beforehand, we both started our career with TV and so I had that access. I found him right for the role because he has not done any such character before,” he said.

Periasamy reportedly is set to direct Dhanush in his next movie.

When asked about the project, the filmmaker said, “My films will always have theme of humane (stories), and a lot of realism.” PTI KKP RB