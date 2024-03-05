Amarras Nights announces new concert on March 16

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Amarras Nights, a platform to promote and nurture folk artistes, has announced a one-of-a-kind music concert in Delhi's iconic Sunder Nursery with bands from Mauritius, Kathmandu, Nepal and Mumbai.

Titled 'The Sound of Energy', the concert is a unique musical collaboration between the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and Amarrass Records. It will take place on 16 March 2024.

The line-up includes Patyatann from Mauritius, ghugu’mugu, an eclectic jazz band from Kathmandu, Nepal, and Wild Wild Women, India’s first all-female hip-hop crew of five rappers from Mumbai.

"Our March concert is called 'The Sound of Energy' for a reason. The bands we have put together have unique musical energy and their coming together promises an evening you have never experienced before,” Ashutosh Sharma, the founder of Amarrass Records, said.

Patyatann is a five-member band which sings in Sanskrit, French, Creole, English, and Bhojpuri. The group mixes different instruments — from the erhu and sanza to the tabla — languages and music forms to create tunes that are warm, intoxicating and conjure the sounds of the Indian Ocean.

A sarod player, a guitarist and a drummer came together to create 'ghugu’mugu'. The band's musical reportoire is a mix of jazz, classical and folk music. The band performed to a packed house at the music festival, “Echoes in the Valley”, Kathmandu, last year, and is excited to play at Sunder Nursery.

“ghugu’mugu encapsulates a tapestry of a musical journey. We are beyond elated to come to the heart of India, Delhi, to perform at Amarrass nights,” Anurag, the band's sarod player, said.

Wild Wild Women is known for its energetic, empowering spirit and fire moves. Formed in 2021, the five-member band’s music celebrates feminine energy and challenges the status quo with their lyrics and stage performances. They sing in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Kannada as well as English. “We are super excited to come to Delhi and perform at Amarrass Nights because playing in this city is like celebrating music with history. The layers of culture and value systems we will be coming across are going to be a unique experience for us.” says Kranti Naari, aka Ashwini Hiremath of the band.

Tickets for the show can be bought from https://pages.razorpay.com/ansn-16-mar-2024.