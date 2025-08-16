Amarrass Nights returns with tribute to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in Delhi, Gurugram

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Amarrass Records has announced the return of its acclaimed concert series, Amarrass Nights, with a special musical tribute to legendary qawwal Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 28th death anniversary.

Rehmat-e-Nusrat, a group of musicians from Uttarakhand, will headline two performances, offering a soul-stirring homage at The Piano Man in New Delhi on August 21 and in Gurugram on August 23.

“This monsoon edition of Amarrass Nights is especially close to our hearts. We are back after a year’s break and are very excited to bring the powerful tradition of qawwali to Delhi and the NCR,” said Ashutosh Sharma, founder of Amarrass Records.

“Nothing could be better than a tribute to Khan sa’ab by Rehmat-e-Nusrat, paying homage to their Ustad and carrying forward a legacy that connects new audiences to a timeless art form," he added.

Formed in 2014 by lead vocalist and harmonium player Sarvjeet Tamta, Rehmat-e-Nusrat is a Kumaon-based group of young, self-trained qawwals who draw inspiration from Nusrat’s repertoire.

Their performances often include qawwalis by Nusrat, as well as works of Amir Khusrao, Bulleh Shah, Kabir, Ghalib, and Faiz, alongside their own original compositions.

The ensemble has previously performed at prestigious stages including the Jaipur Literature Festival, Ziro Festival of Music, Royal Opera House in Mumbai, and the Noor Festival of Lights in Dubai.

Founded in 2009, Delhi-based Amarrass Records works towards preserving traditional folk music and has been curating Amarrass Nights and the Amarrass Music Festival.