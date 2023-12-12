Amarrass Nights to host The Aahvaan Project, Jumme Khan and others for its last concert of 2023

New Delhi: Amarrass Nights on Tuesday said that music luminaries like The Aahvaan Project, Jumme Khan, Himali Mou and Guy Velvet Group will bring down the curtain on its last concert for the year 2023.

Advertisment

The concert will be held on December 16 at Sunder Nursery, the 16th century park complex that houses three UNESCO world heritage sites and was once called Bagh-e-Azeem.

Amarrass Nights is organised by Gurgaon-based label Amarrass Records and Amarrass Society for Performing Arts at iconic locations across Delhi since 2009.

Ashutosh Sharma, co-founder of Amarrass Records, said with an eclectic line-up of musicians from India and abroad, Amarrass Nights at Sunder Nursery has added an energising buzz to Delhi's cultural scene.

Advertisment

"Our programming changes every month, and the music we bring ranges from folk to the very modern, from contemporary jazz to Nusrat's qawwalis.

"With each concert we seek to promote our rich traditions of folk music, as well as to showcase musicians and musical traditions from abroad. It gives me great joy when people tell me that Amarrass Nights @ Sunder Nursery has become an important fixture in Delhi's music calendar," Sharma said in a statement.

Sumant Balakrishnan of The Aahvaan Project said the group is happy to return to its birthplace, New Delhi.

Advertisment

"Aahvaan has not performed in Delhi for some time. To be singing Nirgun (a Bhakti movement philosophy of love based on the works of Sufis like Kabir, Lal Ded and Lalon Fakir) music under a starry winter sky in the beautiful Sunder Nursery is an experience everyone, including us, will cherish and look forward to," Balakrishnan added.

Jumme Khan of Rajasthan will be accompanied by his band of musicians featuring the harmonium, chimta, dholak, and the single-stringed bhapang. Khan is known for his sharp observations on subjects ranging from dowry to the industrial revolution in his poetry.

Kumaoni folk band Himali Mou from Uttarakhand will showcase a diverse array of musical styles from the region, including Jhora, Chanchari, Chapeli, Nyoli and Chaiti -- the first three are dance forms with accompanying music.

Advertisment

Guy Velvet Group, a Blues and RnB band based in Delhi, is well-known for high-energy performances and have enthralled audiences in the capital with their unique blend of blues harmonica, a solid rhythm and brass section.

"It's an absolute honour and privilege to be hosted by Amarrass Nights! It's no secret what Amarrass' contribution towards local folk artists has been over the years! We are looking forward to playing a fantastic show at the iconic Sunder Nursery," added Udayraj, also known as Guy Velvet.

The tickets for the event are available online at https://insider.in/amarrass-nights-sunder-nursery-nov-dec16-2023/event.