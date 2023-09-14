Amarrass Nights to kickstart new season on September 22

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) The new season of the Amarrass Nights will kickstart here on September 22 with a musical evening featuring performances by Guy Buttery, Danny Kuttner and Dastaan LIVE.

The event will be held at 5 pm to 10 pm at the Sunder Nursery here, the organisers said in a release here.

Buttery is an internationally recognised musician and guitar innovator who has performed at the Amarrass Nights in the past. He has enthralled audiences in countries like USA, UK, Australia, France, Brazil, and Italy.

"Playing last time at Amarass Nights@Sunder Nursery was a real treat. The incredible venue, technical crew and audience were super memorable. I really look forward to being back in that magical space," the South African artist said in a statement.

Israeli singer-songwriter Kuttner will perform a reinterpretation of soulful jazz.

"I am very excited for our show at Amarrass Nights @ Sunder Nursery, it will be my first time performing in India with my music. My band and I are happy for the opportunity, we are ready to bring our music to you," she said.

Dastaan LIVE will stage a live performance of the soundtrack of 'Kabira Khada Bazaar Mein: A Rock Opera', the play by renowned theatre artist MK Raina on saint Kabir. It is an art-rock collective, which merges sound and visuals to offer a truly unique experience.

Since the beginning of 2018, Dastaan LIVE has established itself as "a distinctive presence within the realm of alternative arts," the organisers said.

The inaugural show of the project, titled "Surviving Democracy", was conceptualised by Anirban Ghosh (Baan G), Nikhil Vasudevan and Sumant Balakrishnan in 2016.

Organised by Gurgaon-based label Amarrass Records and Amarrass Society for Performing Arts at iconic locations across Delhi since 2009, Amarrass Nights is a platform that aims to promote and nurture folk artistes. PTI RB BK BK