Amazing to deliver career’s best opening: Ayushmann as 'Dream Girl 2' earns Rs 10 crore on day one

Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he is happy that his latest release "Dream Girl 2" has got off to a great start at the domestic box office after the film collected Rs 10.69 crore net on the first day of its release.

Advertisment

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, "Dream Girl 2" is a sequel to Khurrana's 2019 hit of the same title. The actor reprises his role of Karam, who decides to cross dress as Pooja to make enough money to marry the love of his life, played by Ananya Panday.

In a press note, the makers said the film has turned out to be Khurrana's "biggest opener till date", surpassing the opening day figure of his 2019 movie "Bala" that had earned Rs 10.15 crore.

"It feels amazing to deliver my career’s best opening with 'Dream Girl 2'. 'Dream Girl' is a franchise that has given me a lot of love and I’m really happy with the start that 'Dream Girl 2' has got at the box office," Khurrana said in a statement.

Advertisment

"As an entertainer, it feels amazing to bring people to theatres and experience them having a great time. 'Dream Girl 2' is a film that delivers entertainment in spades. It has a big promise that people will laugh their hearts out and it is good to note that the film has lived up to the expectations to take this solid start at the counters," he added.

The 38-year-old actor said he hopes the film continues to get love from the audiences in the coming days.

"I’m delighted that people have also loved my performance. To experience a feeling like this is always special. For an actor, there is no greater joy than being loved for your work," Khurrana said.

"Dream Girl 2" also features Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa. It is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. PTI RB RB RB