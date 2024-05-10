Amazon MGM Studios announces 'Red, White & Royal Blue' sequel

Los Angeles, May 10 (PTI) Actors Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez are set to reprise their roles in the sequel of 2023's romantic comedy "Red, White & Royal Blue", Prime Video announced on Friday.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the teaser poster was also released alongside the caption which read, " Announce a Red, White & Royal Blue sequel is in the works? ok".

Galitzine, 29, who portrayed the role of prince Henry in the project, most recently appeared "The Idea of You" where he starred alongside Anne Hathaway.

Perez, 32, essayed the role of Alex Claremont-Diaz who falls in love with prince Henry but is forced to keep the relationship private considering their high profiles.

The details of the sequel's plot are kept under wraps and it is not known yet who all from the previous cast will return for the upcoming season.

Directed by Matthew Lopez, the first part also featured Uma Thurman, Sarah Shahi and Rachel Hilson. PTI ATR RB