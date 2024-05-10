Amazon MGM Studios announces sequel to 'Red, White & Royal Blue'

Los Angeles, May 10 (PTI) Amazon MGM Studios on Friday announced a sequel to its romantic comedy movie "Red, White & Royal Blue".

Actors Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez will return for the sequel and reprise their characters of Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz, respectively.

"Red, White & Royal Blue", which premiered on streamer Prime Video in August 2023, was based on the 2019 New York Times Bestseller of the same name that was written by Casey McQuiston.

It centred around around Alex (Perez), the president’s son, and Britain’s Prince Henry (Galitzine) whose long-running feud threatens to drive a wedge in US-British relations.

When the rivals are forced into a staged truce, their icy relationship begins to thaw and the friction between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.

According to a press release, filmmaker Matthew Lopez will return to write the script alongside McQuiston.

Berlanti Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film, along with Michael McGrath and López. McQuiston will executive produce.

The first part also featured Uma Thurman, Sarah Shahi and Rachel Hilson in pivotal roles.