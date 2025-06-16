Amazon MGM Studios announces theatrical release of Anurag Kashyap's crime drama 'Nishaanchi'

Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Amazon MGM Studios on Monday announced that director Anurag Kashyap's upcoming crime drama "Nishaanchi" will release in theatres on September 19.

Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films, "Nishaanchi" marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray who stars alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

"Nishaanchi" delves into the complex lives of two brothers who walk starkly different paths, uncovering how their choices shape their destinies.

Kashyap said "Nishaanchi" was written in 2016 and since then he has been looking for a studio that trusted the team "whole heartedly".

"Amazon MGM loved it, believed in it, and became the wall behind us. This is exactly what happened with all my films that people love - they were backed by great producers and great Studios.

"'Nishaanchi' is a story full of raw human emotions, love, lust, power, crime and punishment, betrayal, redemption and the consequences of it all. I have been extremely fortunate to find a bunch of good people and superb actors and my most beautiful crew to tell this story in the best possible way that I would have wanted. Working with the team at Amazon MGM Studios has been an immensely rewarding and beautiful experience. It was like going back to my early days of filmmaking. We’re excited, nervous, and can’t wait to share the film with the audience to experience, when it releases in theatres this September," the filmmaker said.

Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of India Originals, Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, said collaborating with Kashyap, "a maestro of raw, unfiltered, and emotionally charged storytelling", has been nothing short of incredible.

“We firmly believe in the future of the theatrical film business and are excited to share that we will be bringing a slate of compelling cinematic movies to theatres over the next few years.

"We are proud that 'Nishaanchi' is part of this initial slate, with its intricately woven story that blends suspense, love, conflict, and layered characters. It exemplifies our commitment to exploring fresh narratives that will resonate with our diverse audience. The music of the film, in particular, is a standout element, and a testament to Anurag's unique creative vision," Madhok said.