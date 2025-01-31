Amazon MX Player announces part two of 'Aashram' season three

Mumbai: Actor Bobby Deol-starrer popular series “Aashram” is set to return with the second part of season three, streaming service Amazon MX Player has announced.

The Prakash Jha-directed show revolves around a self-proclaimed godman, named Baba Nirala (Deol), who leads an illegal empire of fraud, drugs, and prey on young women of his ashram.

The second chapter of the show's third season has been titled “Ek Badnaam Aashram”. The first part was released in 2022.

At the streamer's slate announcement event on Thursday evening, Deol recalled that when Jha told him about the role, he was stunned and in disbelief.

“This is all because of Prakash ji, he saw something in me (as an actor). When he was narrating the story, I thought he would offer me the role of a police officer, played by Darshan and he did good work. but when he told me he wanted me to play the role of Baba.

"I’ve always been striving to do something different and challenge myself, and Prakash ji gave me the opportunity in my hands. The way Prakash ji has written it, and the way every actor has performed in it has made the show so big,” the “Animal” star said.

Jha, who has created a niche with political and socio-political films such as “Mrityudand”, “Gangaajal”, “Apaharan”, “Raajneeti”, “Aarakshan”, and “Satyagraha”, thanked MX Player and Amazon for helping him make the show.

“The story of ‘Aashram’ resonated with the people of our society. Everyone around us right from the Airport staff to CISF jawan has often said they are waiting to see the show. I’m sure people will like the five episodes that will drop soon,” Jha said.

The show also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Suman and Tridha Choudhury.

The streamer unveiled an exciting lineup of more than 100 new shows set to launch in 2025, including 40 new Hindi originals and returning seasons of popular shows like Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff-led “Hunter”, “Jamnapaar” starring Ritvik Sahore and Varun Badola, Remo D’Souza and Malaika Arora’s “Hip Hop India”, The Viral Fever-backed “Half CA” and “Sixer”, and “Who’s Your Gynac” featuring Saba Azad.

The streamer also announced new series with innovative storylines such as “Made in India – A Titan Story”, which tells an inspiring tale of India’s first brand Titan.

Based on Vinay Kamath’s “Titan, Inside India’s Most Successful Consumer Brand”, the series chronicles the journey of Titan from how it was conceptualized to becoming an enduring homegrown brand that stands for pride and success for every Indian.

Seen through the eyes of its CEO Xerxes Desai, the series dramatizes the journey of setting up Titan imbuing JRD Tata’s philosophy, to its initial struggles to ultimately find a recipe for entrepreneurial success.

Directed by Robbie Grewal, “Made in India – The Titan Story” stars Jim Sarbh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Namita Dubey, Kaveri Seth, Lakshvir Saran.