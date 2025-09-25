Amazon MX Player unveils first look of ‘Made in India - A Titan Story’ on Make in India anniversary

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) Amazon MX Player on Thursday unveiled the first look of "Made in India – A Titan Story", a show that traces the extraordinary vision of J R D Tata and Xerxes Desai in the making of the iconic Titan brand.

The series features veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah as Tata and Jim Sarbh as Desai, the maverick executive credited with shaping Titan for the Tata Group.

The ensemble cast also includes Namita Dubey, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Kaveri Seth, Lakshvir Saran and Paresh Ganatra.

Directed by Robby Grewal and written by Karan Vyas, the show is produced by Prabhleen Sandhu under Almighty Motion Picture.

Shah said portraying J.R.D. Tata was both an honour and a responsibility.

"He was a man who combined vision with humanity, and it is rare to encounter stories that are so deeply intertwined with the very making of modern India. 'Made in India' is not just about a company, it is about a legacy that continues to inspire generations," he added.

Sarbh said the show is about "grit, innovation, and above all, believing in an idea larger than oneself.” “Xerxes Desai was a visionary who saw possibilities where others doubted. Portraying him allowed me to explore the conviction it takes to build something enduring from scratch," he said. Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon MX Player, said the series aims to celebrate India’s spirit of innovation and resilience.

“Our collaboration with the Tata Group to showcase Titan’s journey marks the first chapter of this ambitious franchise. It is a tale of enterprise and leadership that shaped not just an iconic brand of Titan watches but also our nation’s confidence on the global stage,” he said.

"Made in India" will premiere early next year on Amazon MX Player and will be available for free across the MX Player app, Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV and Airtel Xstream.