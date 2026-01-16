Amazon MX Player unveils trailer of 'Bindiya Ke Bahubali' season two

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Streaming service Amazon MX Player has dropped the trailer of its series "Bindiya Ke Bahubali" season two, set to premiere on January 21.

Written and directed by Raj Amit Kumar, the show is set in fictional town of Bindiya, where a volatile battle over legacy and power is ignited when Bada Davan of Davan family (Saurabh Shukla) is detained, and his ambitious son, Chhote Davan (Ranvir Shorey) attempts to seize control.

The trailer for season two teases escalating power struggles and deepening cracks within the dysfunctional Davan family.

The new season picks up from where the first instalment ended. With patriarch Bada Davan lodged in jail and attempting to broker peace with rival factions, the reins of power shift to his son Chhote Davan, whose aggressive leadership style pushes the family and the town towards chaos.

Season two will feature an ensemble cast led by Saurabh Shukla and Ranvir Shorey, alongside Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Seema Biswas, Sushant Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Sai Tamhankar, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Vineet Kumar and Aakash Dahiya in pivotal roles.

Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of Content at Amazon MX Player, said the series blends crime and family conflict in a way that feels both rooted and entertaining.

"Season 2 takes this world forward, with new challenges and shifting relationships. It stays true to the show’s mix of humour, quirky characters, and small-town swagger, but the stakes feel higher this time around. We’re excited to bring this next chapter to audiences," he added.

Shukla said the emotional honesty beneath the chaos has made the show a fan favourite.

"These characters are flawed, powerful, and deeply human. Season 2 raises the stakes within the family, bringing in new conflicts, humour, and unexpected turns that push everyone to their limits," he said.

Shorey, returning as Chhote Davan, said the new season explores how unchecked ambition can turn destructive.

“Chhote believes power will finally earn him respect, but every step he takes strips something away from him. The balance between chaos and comedy is what makes the show engaging,” he said. PTI RB RB