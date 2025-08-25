Amazon MX Player's 'Rise & Fall' to release on September 6

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Streaming platform Amazon MX Player's new reality series "Rise & Fall" will premiere on September 6 and has unveiled its first promo.

The show, which will feature 16 celebrities including actors Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait and Kiku Sharda, will be hosted by former "Shark Tank India" judge Ashneer Grover.

Featuring 16 celebrity contestants from diverse backgrounds, including Bollywood, music, politics, entrepreneurship, and social media, two radically different worlds, and a ruthless fight for survival, the unscripted series brings together everything you love about daily binges – from celebrity contestants and challenging tasks to unexpected twists and jaw-dropping moments said a press release.

Speaking about the show, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, said, “At Amazon MX Player, we’ve always strived to bring bold, disruptive formats that resonate with India’s diverse audiences. The show is a powerful social experiment that mirrors the real-world stark contrast between the powerful and powerless." “Rise & Fall is not just another reality show, it’s a bold social experiment that challenges power and privilege. With a diverse mix of celebrity contestants, shifting dynamics, and unpredictable human behavior, the format promises unmatched drama and intensity," said Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India.

Making his debut as a host, Ashneer Grover said, “What excites me the most is the show's unpredictability, where power flips in seconds and no one can guess who’ll be on top tomorrow. The clashes, the hustle, and the drama make it unmissable. Hosting this show is like sitting front row to the biggest power game India has ever seen, and trust me, viewers are not ready for what’s coming." Expressing his excitement about being part of the show, Arjun Bijlani shared, “I’ve hosted, I’ve acted, but nothing prepares you for a show like this." said contestant Arjun Bijlani while adding that the unpredicitability is what hooked him.

"As someone who’s built her journey step by step, I connected instantly with the hustler spirit. This show challenges you not just physically, but mentally and emotionally," said Dhanashree Verma, adding that "it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience." "Let’s see if I survive here without losing my humour. I’d count that as a win,” Kiku Sharda said.

The show is based on the British series of the same name which is hosted by Greg James. PTI SMR BK BK