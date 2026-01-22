Amazon Prime Video renews 'Legally Blonde' prequel 'Elle' for second season

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video has renewed its "Legally Blonde" prequel series "Elle" for the second season ahead of the premiere of the first season on July 1.

The project is a spin-off series of the 2001 film with the same title, which featured Reese Witherspoon in the role of Elle Woods, who follows her boyfriend to a law school to win him back. But in the process, she discovers a natural aptitude for the law.

A sequel, titled "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde", was released in 2003.

"Elle" follows Elle Woods in high school and the life experiences that shaped her into the woman that she became in the first Legally Blonde film. Lexi Minetree features in the titular role in the series.

Witherspoon, who is the executive producer on the series, said witnessing Minetree step into the shoes of her character was "the most gratifying experience" of her career.

"Twenty-five years after the world met Elle Woods for the first time, it’s a dream come true to share the story of how she became the unstoppable force we all fell in love with...Discovering Lexi Minetree and watching her step into Elle’s fabulous shoes has been one of the most gratifying experiences of my career. I think our series’ themes of kindness, authenticity, and believing in yourself will resonate deeply with fans of the original films and new audiences alike," Witherspoon said in a statement.

"Working with our incredible Hello Sunshine team, Amazon and our visionary writers and directors to bring Elle's high school journey to life has been a tremendous joy. I can’t wait to share season one with the world and start rolling cameras on season two," she added.

The series is created by Laura Kittrell, who also serves as a co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Caroline Dries and Witherspoon. Jason Moore has directed the first two episodes.

It also features June Diane Raphael as Wood's mother, Eva, and Tom Everett Scott as her father, Wyatt, alongside Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney, and Zac Looker.

It is rounded off by Jessica Belkin, Logan Shroyer, Amy Pietz, Matt Ober, Chloe Wepper, David Burtka, Brad Harder, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada, and James Van Der Beek. PTI ATR ATR BK BK